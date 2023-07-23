Downtown Plano Manager Michelle Hawkins says Plano was founded on many things, including the mammoth jack mule trade. Today, it’s become a cultural community hub for local businesses, artists, shoppers, event goers and more.
Undergoing little change since 1896, when a fire took several buildings, the downtown streets and buildings of Plano have maintained its old town charm in 2023.
Downtown Plano was established as a railroad town in the 1840s, where it served as a central trading center for farmers in southwestern Collin County.
During the 1980s, Downtown Plano became a retail center full of primarily antique shops, gift stores and boutiques, all closing by 5 p.m.
“I grew up in the area. It has evolved over time for sure,” Hawkins said. “As far back as I can remember, there were antique stores, the sidewalks were challenging, things closed around 4 or 5 p.m., and this was when I was a kid. There was a playground in Haggard Park, and my dad got his hair cut at the barbershop.”
Now, shoppers line either side of 15th street and K Avenue daily to see the many storefronts from the Tell Me Something Sweet bakery to 1418 Coffee House.
Joining the city of Plano 20 years ago, Hawkins recalls some of the cornerstones of Downtown Plano, including the Fillmore Pub, La Foofaraw, Jorg’s Vienna Café and Urban Crust. Following DART’s expansion into downtown, more commuters have come to enjoy downtown’s several events and small businesses.
“Just in the last 20 years I've been here, there are a lot more activities,” Hawkins said “It's more inviting to families, more people live here, and they frequent the community. It has a 'Cheers' kind of environment.”
For Hawkins, the most rewarding part about being in the heart of Plano is experiencing all aspects of the close-knit community from store owners to local residents and regular shoppers.
Some visitors, new or frequent, may wonder what the best way to experience downtown may be. To Hawkins, it all depends on what you want to get out of it.
“The big events are very fun, but I don't think you get to experience downtown so much,” she said. “I think coming down on a Saturday and spending the day around the area, visiting one of the sip and shops, to see a lot of the district while you walk through downtown.”
Downtown Plano will also host a haunted ghost tour every October called Apparition Expedition to tell Plano’s history in a more exciting way, while allowing visitors to look inside some of the historic buildings they would never otherwise see.
“I know in the future, we're looking at a taster's menu for shoppers to get a bite-size of something at each restaurant or bar to give people a flavor of what each restaurant or bar is like,” Hawkins said.
Looking to the future, Hawkins said the city foresees more revitalization as pathways are made more walkable and the 12th street DART station brings visitors over from Plano’s neighboring communities.
Hawkins said the city is also brainstorming ways to expand on downtown’s history, highlighting more obscure sources of Plano’s prosperity, including the mule jack trade.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
