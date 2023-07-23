Downtown Plano.jpg

Downtown Plano at night.

Downtown Plano Manager Michelle Hawkins says Plano was founded on many things, including the mammoth jack mule trade. Today, it’s become a cultural community hub for local businesses, artists, shoppers, event goers and more.

Undergoing little change since 1896, when a fire took several buildings, the downtown streets and buildings of Plano have maintained its old town charm in 2023.

The view of downtown Plano from the rooftop patio at Urban Crust.
Nithya Sevugan is poised during her routine of a Bollywood dance and entertained the crowd at the main stage of AsiaFest Saturday at Haggard Park in downtown Plano in 2022.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

