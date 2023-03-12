Gene Dillard is a decades-long resident of Plano and has worked in the advertising business for much of his career. For the last decade, he's switched his focus to fine art, with an established a portrait painting studio in Downtown Plano.
There, he paints commission portraits as his primary activity. Customers both near and far will commission Dillard to capture their character on his canvas. He is an immediate past president of Plano Art Association and a member of the Board of Directors and has been involved in the Plano arts scene over the years. He also art directed the large murals in downtown for the Plano City Heritage Commission. A graduate from UT Austin's art department, Dillard has shared his expertise as an artist at SMU and the University of North Texas.
How did you become a portrait artist?
I always had a high interest in painting. I painted a lot of different subjects. About 20-something years ago, I decided to really concentrate on portraiture because I really enjoyed the interaction with the subjects, which is really different from any kind of other painting process. I decided I couldn't be good at everything, but I wanted to be good at something painting-wise. Portraiture was my first choice.
What inspired you to pursue art?
From an early age, I was involved in drawing and painting. My family background had a number of relatives who were artists. It was kind of natural that I would have an interest in that. I would continue that throughout high school and college into a professional career.
What is your favorite medium to use?
I paint primarily in the oil medium.
What’s your creative process?
For portraits, my favorite process is to paint directly from life. In other words, not to use photography. I have my subjects pose, and I paint them live. I use photo reference from some of their clothing detail. Painting from life is really a superior way to capture likeness, character and personality of my subjects.
What’s most rewarding about being a portrait artist?
I think it's the interaction with the subjects. An artist who paints landscapes and trees don't have the privilege of having trees talk back to them. When I paint portraits from a life sitting, it's very rewarding to hear people talk about their life story and to learn about their character. If I'm able to capture that on canvas, I find that very rewarding.
What challenges have you faced?
It's always a challenge to satisfy a customer. I'm, usually able to do that pretty well. It's a continuous challenge because every painting is different. Every circumstance is different. Painting a portrait is a challenge. I'm certain that the best portrait I paint will be my next one because the next one is a new set of challenges.
How long have you lived in the area?
I've lived in Plano for about 35 years. I've worked in Plano during that period partially in advertising design and partially in fine arts.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Probably fishing trips with my dad down in central Texas. I grew up near Austin, so I lived in a small community and enjoyed all the joys of growing up in a small rural community.
What are your hobbies?
I guess my hobby is my hard work. I really spend all my time focusing on that. That and a little bit of travel.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
My favorite food is a chicken fried state in the hill country.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
