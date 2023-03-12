Gene Dillard profile.jpg

Gene Dillard pictured with a portrait he completed of Mayor John Muns

Gene Dillard is a decades-long resident of Plano and has worked in the advertising  business for much of his career. For the last decade, he's switched his focus to fine art, with an established a portrait painting studio in Downtown Plano. 

There, he paints commission portraits as his primary activity. Customers both near and far will commission Dillard to capture their character on his canvas. He is an immediate past president of Plano Art Association and a member of the Board of Directors and has been involved in the Plano arts scene over the years. He also art directed the large murals in downtown for the Plano City Heritage Commission. A graduate from UT Austin's art department, Dillard has shared his expertise as an artist at SMU and the University of North Texas. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

