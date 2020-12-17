A darkweb cocaine and heroin dealer from Dallas surrendered property in Plano to authorities as part of a plea deal, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.
39-year-old Aaron Brewer pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He admitted to using darkweb markets to sell cocaine, black tar heroin and oxycodone as early as June 2019. Customers used cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to pay for the substances, and Brewer shipped the product to them via the United States Postal Service.
On Mar. 28, 2020, personnel from the United States Postal Inspection Service found 621 grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin and 18 grams of oxycodone, as well as “$872.85 of stamp stock, 100 pages of a ledger showing controlled substance orders with tracking numbers,” computers and packaging supplies.
According to plea papers, Brewer distributed approximately 4,100 grams of cocaine, which has an approximate street value of $395,000, according to 2017 data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
As part of the plea agreement, Brewer agreed to forfeit property on the 7600 block of Trevino Drive, which Zillow estimates to have a value of $436,244. The Controlled Substances Act gives law enforcement the authority to confiscate property from a person convicted of a drug trafficking offense if the person used proceeds from drug trafficking to acquire it.
Plea documents state that Brewer had no other form of employment and that he used money acquired from drug sales to make mortgage payments for the house.
