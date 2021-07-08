A darkweb cocaine and heroin dealer who surrendered a property in Plano to authorities as part of a plea deal was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Northern District of Texas announced in a press release Thursday.
According to a June 2020 indictment, 39-year-old Aaron Brewer was suspected of selling cocaine, heroin and oxycodone in exchange for cryptocurrency via darkweb markets. Because Brewer was suspected of shipping controlled substances through the United States Postal Service, federal prosecutors charged him with possession with intent to distribute, a charge which he pleaded guilty to on Dec. 17.
In March 2020, USPS investigators found in Brewer’s possession 621 grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin and 18 grams of oxycodone, as well as $872.85 of stamp stock, 100 pages of a ledger showing controlled substance orders with tracking numbers, computers and packaging supplies, according to the indictment. This arrest was one of many made in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Operation DisrupTor.
As part of the plea agreement, Brewer agreed to forfeit property in the 7600 block of Trevino Drive, which Zillow estimates to have a value of $436,244. The Controlled Substances Act gives law enforcement the authority to confiscate property from a person convicted of a drug trafficking offense if the person used proceeds from drug trafficking to acquire it.
Plea documents state that Brewer had no other form of employment and that he used money acquired from drug sales to make mortgage payments for the house.
