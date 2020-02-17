Three people have been killed as a result of a car crash early Monday morning in the 3200 block of Hedgcoxe Road.
The victims of the crash have been identified as Yuxuan Wang, 18, Yuchen, Jin, 16, and Jin Chen, 18. All three teenagers were from Plano.
According to the Plano Police Department, the car was believed to be speeding down Hedgcoxe when it crashed into a tree.
After striking the tree in a median, the car split in half and one side caught fire.
The three victims died at the scene. Plano Fire-Rescue responded to the accident and extinguished the flames.
Monday’s crash remains under investigation. Check back for updates.
