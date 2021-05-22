Early voting for Plano’s 2021 runoff election will begin Monday and continue through May 29 and June 1, and both races are shaping up to be rather competitive.
In a move that could significantly change the makeup of Plano City Council, voters will determine if Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince will keep her Place 4 seat. Prince’s opponent, Justin Adcock, is putting up a considerable challenge against this prospect, as the May 1 general election saw him maintaining a 3.66% lead over the incumbent councilwoman.
Despite the stakes, and despite the fact that she is running against just one contender instead of the three she faced during the general election, Prince maintains that her campaign strategy has not changed.
“I wouldn’t say I’m approaching [the campaign] differently [this time], I’m just trying to get out and speak to as many voters as I can,” she explained. “I’m out there knocking on doors, calling voters and just trying to talk to [as] many people as I can and letting them know about the good things I feel like I’ve done as their current city council member and let them know that I’d be honored to serve them again.”
Adcock said he has been practicing a similar method of outreach with the help of his previous opponents.
“Campaigning in the general election was about building name recognition and differentiating yourself from your opponents,” he said. “In the runoff, it has shifted to coalition building. One of my opponents in the general election, Nassat Parveen, offered to take me block walking in some of Plano's disadvantaged communities to educate me on issues they faced. I got to meet with residents and hear from them firsthand regarding the need for revitalization and issues they faced.”
Adcock has also been endorsed by another May 1 opponent, Vidal Quintanilla.
In addition to determining the Place 4 councilperson, voters will also determine who will occupy the council’s Place 7 seat, which became vacant after incumbent Lily Bao resigned to focus on her unsuccessful run for mayor.
This race has also proved rather competitive, as frontrunner Julie Holmer only maintained a 1.69% lead over opponent Chris Robertson during the general election. Three other candidates – David M. Smith, Sandeep Srivastava and Bill Lisle III – collectively received 32.89% of all Place 7 votes, a number that exceeded Robertson’s 32.16% and barely trailed Holmer’s 34.95%.
Despite Plano’s nonpartisan customs, the competitive nature of these runoff races has been the subject of intense focus by local activists and organizers, including political parties.
The Collin County Democratic Party has endorsed Holmer, while the Collin County Republican Party has given its support to Adcock and Robertson. Prince has not received an official endorsement from either party.
The 2021 runoff election will take place on June 5. More information and resources, including polling locations and sample ballots, can be found online at collincountytx.gov/elections.
