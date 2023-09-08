SK Signet (5).jpg

East Plano is set up to be an innovative manufacturing powerhouse for the city

 Winston Henvey

According to Doug McDonald, economic development director with the city of Plano, the city is currently positioning the eastern portion of Plano to be as competitive in corporate attraction and relocation as the west side of the city.

Over the past few years, the city’s seen new offices go vertical along the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121 corridors. Lately, with redevelopments like Assembly Park and Collin Creek Mall, the city has worked toward reinvesting in the east side to attract businesses to its US 75 corridor and its Research and Technology District along Plano Parkway.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments