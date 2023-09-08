According to Doug McDonald, economic development director with the city of Plano, the city is currently positioning the eastern portion of Plano to be as competitive in corporate attraction and relocation as the west side of the city.
Over the past few years, the city’s seen new offices go vertical along the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121 corridors. Lately, with redevelopments like Assembly Park and Collin Creek Mall, the city has worked toward reinvesting in the east side to attract businesses to its US 75 corridor and its Research and Technology District along Plano Parkway.
“Those are two large retail anchors that are transforming into mixed-use and are really starting to draw more attention for reinvestment and redevelopment,” McDonald said about Collin Creek and Assembly Park.
According to McDonald, since the federal government has incentivized businesses to bring more manufacturing to the US, east Plano’s Research and Technology District has seen more interest from both national and international corporations. With newer industrial flex spaces, bays for shipping and assembly, proximity to several major highways and the University of Texas at Dallas nearby, Plano’s Research and Technology District has attracted multiple companies over the last couple of years. In 2022 and 2023, some of the companies that relocated or expanded to Plano included Aligned Data Center, SK Signet, Ulrich Medical USA, Beckett Collectables, CC Integration, Liteon, Natural Polymer International Corp, Global Products Group and Virtex, each bringing around 100 or more jobs.
“The newer office products are on the west side of Plano, but the east side office products have done very well,” McDonald said. “Legacy Essential, which is the former Raytheon and (Texas Instruments) campus on Legacy and 75 is fully leased up.”
In an effort to further create more modern spaces for prospective businesses, the city’s looking at rolling out a new initiative to revamp older office buildings that see high vacancy. Some of the modernizations could include building upgrades and more amenities.
“Places like Legacy Business Park, Granite Park and Industrial Business Park have a lot of big wins with a lot of big companies, but I think you're seeing with redevelopment efforts the city's putting in, you're starting to see a lot of interest in the east side with redevelopment, new infrastructure and new offices,” McDonald said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
