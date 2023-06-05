Burglary.png

On June 1, 2023, at approximately 6 a.m., Plano Police Investigators and SWAT Officers arrested eight suspects actively burglarizing an ATM machine at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 900 block of Fort Worth Drive in Denton, TX.

Following the burglary, the Denton Police Department was contacted to assist in the investigation of this offense. These arrests were the result of a multijurisdictional operation whose goal was to bring these suspects to justice. It is anticipated that these arrests will result in the clearance of more than fifty ATM theft offenses for many DFW-area law enforcement agencies.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments