During the initial onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, eight-year-old Plano ISD student Arshiya Roy was given the tools to pursue a series of creative projects when her parents enrolled her in a virtual coding class.
Two months after enrolling, she used her newly acquired skills to create a smartphone app called “State Facts of the USA.”
The name is self-explanatory.
“I was actually very interested to know about the 50 states of the USA, and then when I was learning to code in my coding classes, I thought I could make an app about the 50 states of the USA in an organized way,” Roy said.
The app shows an interactive map where users can learn about state birds, state flowers, popular tourist attractions, flag designs and capitals of each U.S. state. It also includes quizzes on the subject.
First developed in January 2021, this was Roy’s second foray into app developing. Her first was a multiplication table app that taught users how to multiply numbers. The development of this app came amid her instruction through online coding course BYJU’s FutureSchool.
“She’s started from the very basic level,” said Roy’s father, Anirbid Roy, a software engineer. “Then she started to level up to other advanced things like this [State Facts of the USA] app she developed.”
The development of State Facts of the USA was the impetus for Roy entering BYJU’s “Silicon Valley Challenge” competition, where she became a finalist. More recently, she came in second place at Dallas ISD’s STEAM competition.
Roy said she is now focused on the prospective development of an app with an interactive chart of the human body, with information for each anatomical part. While regarded as a wunderkind in the discipline of coding, Roy contended she aspires to one day be a doctor.
