Here are five things to do in Plano the week of 16.
Art Centre Theatre Presents: All Shook Up
The music of Elvis comes alive in a production of “All Shook Up” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdya, April 21 and April 22 at 1400 Summit Ave Suite E. Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” "All Shook Up" follows a small Midwestern town that is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad, a good-looking, motorcycle-riding roustabout, who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet, and a song in his heart. Repressed by their conservative mayor, the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue, and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever.
The production is rated PG-13.Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
Everclear comes to Legacy Hall
Come out to Legacy West to see 1990s alternative rock group Everclear at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
While the group plans to perform its big hits including “Santa Monica,” while digging into deep cuts and never-before-heard tracks.
PISD Children's Chorale
Join Plano ISD to see a performance form its young singers from 7-8:30 p.m. April 19 at the Courtyard Theater.
The mission of the Plano Children’s Chorale (PCC) is to provide developmentally appropriate choral experiences to identified musically exceptional students in grade 5. The Chorale rehearses weekly and presents one concert per year. In addition to this performance, the choir performs at various district events, and tours elementary campuses.
Little Farmer Fridays
Little Farmer Fridays is an interactive program designed for children ages 2 to 5 years old. Each Friday beginning at 10 a.m., the Heritage Farmstead Museum offers families the opportunity to read a story, make a craft, interact with livestock, enjoy a wagon ride and have fun on a 4.5-acre farm.
Paper Airplane Challenge
Learn how to make different kinds of paper airplanes and helicopters and see if they can survive the obstacle course set up by Davis Library Staff. The event will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
