Six days after Plano City Council held a special meeting discussing an initiative petition seeking to limit the city’s eminent domain authority, members reconvened with the city attorney and city secretary Tuesday night and ruled that the petition did not have an ample number of signatures to prompt council or the public to vote on the matter.
According to City Secretary Lisa Henderson, city officials were only able to verify 4,237 out of 7,456 signatures. The petition needed a number of signatories equivalent to 20% of the city’s electorate (4,403) to be taken to a vote.
The petition, which was submitted on April 9, was rejected because, per the City Secretary’s office, signatories did not document a name, date of birth, voter ID number or address that was recognized in the voter registries of Collin and Denton counties. Furthermore, 19 pages of the petition were effectively nullified as “one circulator failed to sign the petition in compliance with the Plano City Charter requirement.”
Henderson showed the council petition samples corroborating her claims and said that close to 300 man hours were spent in total evaluating the signatures.
“City staff worked diligently for a thorough review – not just a single review, but multiple reviews of the document using the direction that you were just shown by the secretary of state,” said City Manager Mark Israelson after Henderson’s presentation.
City Attorney Paige Mims argued that the ordinance was legally incompatible with the city charter and state law and criticized it as being unenforceable.
Before adjourning the meeting, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere criticized the framing of the eminent domain issue centering around Montessori Children’s House on Hedgcoxe Drive (whose highly publicized legal dispute with the city was an impetus of this proposed initiative), saying, “If you are the average, reasonable, community-minded citizen, and you were on your way to Kroger or Tom Thumb, and someone told you, ‘The city’s trampling on the rights of a small business, didn’t give them a chance and just decided to take their land.’ If that were me, I’d probably sign that petition.”
He continued, “My conscience is clear on this. We’ve done what we can to work with [Montessori Children’s House owner Effie] Saifi to get to this point where we can move on in a productive, fair and equitable manner, and I’m sorry that we’ve had to come to this campaign of misinformation with the goal of painting the city, our city staff and my council here as the group of people that just don’t care. That is false.”
Saifi has accused the city of Plano of repeatedly attempting to use its eminent domain authority to usurp a portion of the property for the construction of a proposed bicycle trail along Hoblitzelle Park. This dispute prompted property rights activists to circulate the aforementioned petition in support of a citizen-drafted ordinance that would only allow eminent domain for construction of utility systems such as public roads and thoroughfares. It would also give city officials the authority to acquire land only on the condition that they get the written consent of the property owner or, failing that, find an alternative property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.