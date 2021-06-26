Africa House may have opened its first location in San Francisco, but it is in Plano that the entrepreneurship initiative project is anticipated to rapidly expand in scale.
“The [location] in Dallas is like the real engine,” explained Africa House CEO and Director Kunle Soriyan. While pointing to dozens of cubicles named after African cities such as Zanzibar and Cairo in an office space located in the 6400 block of Pinecrest Drive, he added, “The goal is to have all of this room filled with entrepreneurs.”
Africa House is the result of a partnership between Soriyan’s company, Platform Capital, and a 501(c)3 called Eshirya Africa. The operation was founded with the goal of offering resources such as infrastructure and mentorship primarily to entrepreneurs of African descent, but other demographics are eligible contenders.
“This is pretty much set up for people of African descent, African Americans, minority groups like women of any race,” Soriyan said. “So we’re just trying to reach out to the vulnerable and exposed in society.”
Unsurprisingly, entrepreneurs who represent this cohort of society clamored for the opportunity to join Africa House. According to Soriyan, his team sifted through approximately 350 applications when the launch of the Dallas operation, slated for Thursday, was announced along with a preliminary ceremony that took place in Plano on June 15 and 16.
This event consisted of a pitch competition, whose participants Soriyan and his associates chose by narrowing down 100 contenders from the crowded pool of applicants. 32 people were ultimately selected, six of whom closed deals with investors at the competition.
“We believe in walking our entrepreneurs all the way,” Soriyan said. “We want to stay with our entrepreneurs for at least 15 years. We can accommodate your failures, we can accommodate your mistakes and then we can celebrate your victories as well.”
Accommodating entrepreneurs and providing them the resources to grow is a mission Soriyan has accepted with great tenacity, especially as far as his home continent of Africa is concerned. Raised in Nigeria and currently residing in the Dallas area, Soriyan believes that enterprise akin to that in the United States is essential for ensuring prosperity in Africa.
“How do you think of the United States [without] Microsoft, Google, Ford, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, you can go on and on,” he said. “Think of Gabon in Africa – what do you think about? Nothing. Think of Nigeria – what do you think of? Nothing.”
In this spirit, Africa House currently operates four of its six locations in the African cities of Nairobi, Kenya; Lagos, Nigeria; Accra, Ghana; and Johannesburg, South Africa. While the continent is commonly known for its abundance of natural resources, Soriyan said it is also rich in ideas that give it potential to play an even larger role in the global economy.
As such, he is trying to change people’s perceptions of Africa’s destitution. While it is indeed the poorest continent in the world and a frequent recipient of global humanitarian aid, Soriyan argued that this alone is insufficient in cultivating economic self-determination.
Or as he put it, “A begging bowl is not a pathway to prosperity of any kind.”
Still, the penury of his home continent is an issue he does not take lightly.
“You can’t be an African true in your conscience and ignore the passion of your soul to really make a change,” he said. “There’s too much pain and too much loss on a daily basis that if you are fortunate to [overcome] all of that poverty and have economic power of some sort, it becomes your duty to want to give back and help so many other people find that strength. That’s what enterprise means to me: the idea that profit is a very important means to a more meaningful end, and it is not an end in itself.”
