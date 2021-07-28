A former Richardson mayor and a land developer she married were convicted of bribery and tax fraud offenses, the Eastern District of Texas announced in a press release Saturday.
56-year-old Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, and 54-year-old Mark Jordan, both of Plano, were found guilty by a jury following a trial that lasted three weeks. The defendants were found guilty of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, tax fraud and conspiracy to commit tax fraud. The former two offenses, prosecutors say, concerned a program that received federal funds.
This conviction comes two years after a previous conviction in which the couple was found guilty of four counts of bribery and federal conspiracy. The March 2019 conviction was thrown out due to alleged jury tampering on the part of a bailiff. The case was retried and resulted in an indictment in December 2020.
“The cornerstone of a representative democracy is that citizens can rely on their elected officials to wield their official powers in a way that furthers the best interests of the community, rather than to benefit their friends and cronies,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei in a statement. “Today’s verdict will go a long way towards bolstering public confidence in the integrity of our democratic institutions and promoting open and honest governance. I thank the jury for their service and commend the investigative and prosecutorial team for their tenacity and professionalism.”
“Ultimately, the trust of the citizens of Richardson was betrayed by Laura and Mark Jordan,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “Our elected officials are held to the highest standards, and Laura Jordan traded her responsibility to serve her constituents to enjoy a stream of financial benefits. The FBI and our partners will continue to ensure that those who violate their obligation to the public are held fully accountable.”
Maczka served as mayor of Richardson from May 2013 to April 2015 when she resigned shortly after winning a second term. Officials said sentencing “will be scheduled after the completion of pre-sentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.”
