Faith Lutheran School of Plano holds parking lot parade

The faculty and staff at Faith Lutheran School of Plano recently hosted a parking lot parade for school students and their families to celebrate the end of the school year.
Teachers greeted families from a safe distance with waves, cheers and
smiles. Eighth grade students and high school seniors were recognized with
"Pomp and Circumstance" played by a teacher kazoo choir, and these
students were also named on signs in the parade's honors section.
"We are so thankful for our wonderful, supportive school families," Faith Lutheran School headmaster Rev. Stephen W. Kieser said.
"This school year has offered unique opportunities and unforgettable challenges.
Hosting this parade allowed us to demonstrate to our families how much
we appreciate their support and to show them how much they mean to us."
