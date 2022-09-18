Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Sept. 18:
West Side Story at Willow Bend
Catch a show at Plano’s Willow Bend Mall at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 23 at 6121 West Park Boulevard. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at ntpa.org/event/west-side-story. The show runs through Oct. 2.
Plano ISD College Night
Parents and students shopping around for colleges are invited to Plano ISD’s college night from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Plano Event Center, 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway. Attendees will be able to learn about several opportunities for furthering their child’s education.
Red Tent Farmer’s Market
Residents are encouraged to visit the Red Tent Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods at a farmer’s market located in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and W. Plano Pkwy. The farmer’s market is run by Red Tent Markets. Over 30 vendors will be in attendance. Some of the items that will be for sale include local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan goods, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, honey, salsa, plants and more.
Boardwalk art market
Area residents are invited to meet up at Granite Park for a day of art festivities at the official “Boardwalk Art Market” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
Experience the boardwalk and shop local from over 20 local artisans, makers and small business creatives on site, including live painting, live music, food and more. This event is family friendly, open to the public and free to attend.
World’s largest pet walk
Sept. 24 is the fifth Annual World’s Largest Pet Walk presented by Wellness Pet Company.
World’s Largest Pet Walk is an official Pet Partners walking event and signature fundraiser. This event is for everyone who wants to enjoy the health benefits of being active with pets, while also supporting Pet Partners. Participants can walk at any time and in any location on Sept. 24. Walk whatever distance and path that feels right for you and your animal.
It’s as simple as taking a walk. There is no registration fee to walk. However, participants are encouraged to invite supporters to donate in honor of your participation. Participation will support Wellness Pet Company’s Therapy Animal Program, which brings unconditional love, happiness, and healing to millions of seniors, patients, veterans, and children in need.
