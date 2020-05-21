A crash involving an SUV and a gravel truck killed two people yesterday after 4 p.m. The collision occurred on Highway 75 near George Bush Turnpike.
According to Plano police spokesman David Tilley, an SUV was traveling down the service road of George Bush, likely at an “extremely high speed,” when it drove over a curb and ditch, becoming airborne over Highway 75. The car landed against the gravel truck, killing the driver.
The truck driver was identified as 53-year old Alvaro Torres.
“We're pretty certain the driver of that dump truck was probably killed instantly,” Tilley said.
The gravel truck was flipped on its passenger side approximately 150 to 200 yards from the collision.
According to Tilley, an unidentified passenger was ejected from the SUV and is in critical condition at a Plano hospital.
The SUV rolled several times following the crash, killing the driver. The SUV driver was identified as 32-year old Zachary Harbin.
Check PlanoStar.com for updates as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.