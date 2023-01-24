The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December.
Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As they were travelling south on US 75, Aristosios noticed a car fitting the Silver Alert’s description driving 35 miles per hour. He notified his father, who called 911 to report the vehicle.
"I was so tired that night,” Aristosios said. “I had been working on the farm all day, but I felt my Lord and savior Jesus Christ telling me to stay awake. Once I saw that sign, I started to memorize that license plate."
Richardson and Plano police officers worked with the Ray family to get the driver back to his family and prevent injury to himself or others.
During the recognition ceremony, Aristosios was presented with a certificate for the Citizen Hero award and a challenge coin each from the Plano and Richardson police departments.
"Working five days, and you stayed awake and you remembered that number," said Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief. "There is not one in a million people who see those signs and remember those numbers. That is amazing."
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
