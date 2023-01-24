Plano PD 1.jpg

The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December.

Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As they were travelling south on US 75, Aristosios noticed a car fitting the Silver Alert’s description driving 35 miles per hour. He notified his father, who called 911 to report the vehicle.

Plano PD 2.jpg
Plano PD 3.jpg
Plano PD 4.jpg
Plano PD 5.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments