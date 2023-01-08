Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Jan. 8
Pride and Prejudice takes the stage
Join the Art Centre Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 15 to see Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice come to life in a new adaptation.
Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense — but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems.
Little Sweetheart Dance 2023
Fathers (or father figures) and daughters aged 4 to 14 years old are invited to the Little Sweetheart Dance, where they will enjoy an evening of music, dancing, light refreshments and fun photos.
The event will run from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Plano Event Center, 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway.
Four weddings and an Elvis
Anything can happen in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas… and does. Two arrogant, aging stars get married by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll as revenge on their exes and a publicity stunt. Come out to Rover Dramawerks at 1517 H Ave at 8 p.m. Jan. 12-28 to see how the wedding unfolds.
A brunch of queens
Kick off the new year with a drag show, cocktails and food.
Legacy Hall will host a drag brunch at noon Jan. 8 while offering specialty brunch items and themed cocktails available at this event only. An all-star cast of queens will move throughout the floor to perform for attendees.
After the show, there will be a free meet-and-greet with the queens.
Community members are invited to a holistic festival from 10 a.m. Jan. 14-6 p.m. Jan. 15.
The Holistic two-day market roadshows will be held at the Oak Point Retreat Center and will focus on Holistic Health and Wellness.
The Roadshow provides a new and fun opportunity to connect with a fresh audience to network and grow your business. Focusing on our continued goal of providing wellness products, resources, and talks to the community. Economic uncertainty has to be planned for and the only way for small biz is to go out and be in front of people.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
