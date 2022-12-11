Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Dec. 11
Feliz Navidad
Bring your friends for a Christmas Fiesta with music by Lara Latin in the Box Garden at Legacy Hall.
Attendees will hear a fusion of classic contemporary salsa, cumbia and bachata with a few holiday classics mixed in. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime starts at 8 p.m.
Every Friday and Saturday, attendees are invited to a late night after party on the third floor of Legacy Hall.
The African Business Lounge Trade and Expo
Awakening Africa Hub is set to hold an African business expo from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 15-17 at the Plano Event Center. The exhibition will include local exhibitors and entrepreneurs from over 20 African countries.
At this year’s Africa Business Lounge Trade and Expo, attendees can expect to find an array of partnerships, venture ideas, products and services from a variety of economies throughout Africa. This three-day event will be filled with trade shows, conferences, seminars, workshops, networking opportunities, panel discussions, music, a fashion show and much more.
Elf Jr. the Musical
Come out to Genesis Children’s Theatre from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18 for a showing of “Elf Jr. the Musical.”
Elf the Musical is the tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf.
Online ticket sales will close 1 hour prior to showtime for each performance.
It’s a Wonderful Life” radio play
America’s favorite holiday classic is live on stage, re-enacting as if it’s on an actual 1940s radio station, with every memorable character, wacky sound effect, and the heartwarming conclusion of the iconic film recreated live before your ears—and eyes.
Show times run on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 17 at 10:00 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the Arts Center Theatre.
Third Monday Trade days
Third Monday Trade days is a monthly event featuring over 300 different booths. Local artisans selling and showing their goods. Hand Crafted items such as jewelry, furniture, candles, charcuterie boards, etc. Food vendors, antiques, axe throwing, blacksmith, a psychic, entertainment and more.
The trade days will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Southfork Ranch just south of the mansion at gate 5.
