As fall draws near, the Plano community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From theatrical performances to triathlons, drag shows and more, there is a host of activities that allow residents to get involved.
Here's a list of five events coming to Plano the week of Sept. 5.
Labor Day triathlon
Oak Point Recreation Center will host a Blackland Triathlon beginning at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 5.
The race will end with a Labor Day picnic. The Sprint triathlon will include a 300-meter pool swim, 13.5-mile bike and 3.1-mile run. Sprint Aquabike will have a 300-meter pool swim and 13.5-mile bike. The Sprint Aquathlon will have a 300-meter pool swim and 3.1-mile run. The minimum age to compete in the race is 13.
For residents looking for an indoor activity, look no further than the Coutyard Theatre’s performance of “Something Rotten,” an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, created by songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night.
The Courtyard’s showing of Something Rotten will begin at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 8.
Tickets can be acquired on the Courtyard Theatre's website.
Back to the '80s Drag Brunch
Travel back to the 80s for a totally tubular 80s-themed drag show at noon Sept. 11 at Legacy hall.
Specialty brunch items and themed cocktails will be available as an all-star cast of queens will move throughout the floor to put on an unforgettable show.
After the show, there will be a free Meet-N-Greet with the queens themselves for the perfect Instagrammable moment.
Karaoke at McCall Plaza
Test your singing skills with your friends at McCall Plaza on Sept. 9, as Plano launches its Karaoke series. Singers will be able to attend from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Pilates on the boardwalk
Residents can enjoy a free 50-minute, beat-based, high-intensity mat pilates class with Session Pilates at The Boardwalk at Granite Park every second Saturday of the month at 10:00 a.m.
Attendees will need a yoga mat, small towel and water for class. There will be raffles, swag and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
