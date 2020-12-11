Christmas is a time in which food banks see a considerable uptick in donors and volunteers, but those numbers plummet to normal lows once the New Year rolls around.
Food banks are usually prepared for this, but two Plano food pantries are expecting the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic to be exacerbated by the imminent conclusion of three federal and state relief programs.
“[These are] massive amounts of money and resources that we’ve been receiving from the federal government that are not going to happen anymore,” said Valerie Hawthorne, director of government relations at the North Texas Food Bank. “This [impact] is going to last years and years, and we need continued support.”
The most significant of these programs is the Food Purchase and Distribution Program, a United States Department of Agriculture initiative that was created to mitigate the economic hardship farmers have faced as a result of the trade war between the United States and China. This program provided approximately $100 million of food to Texas food pantries in 2020. 17 million pounds of it went to NTFB this year alone, which accounts for 77% of the inventory they have received from these public relief programs.
Hawthorne said the Plano-based food pantry also stands to lose 2.7 million pounds of food following the expiration of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, and around 2.3 million pounds following a 40% line item budget cut from the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“We got this abundance of food for a minute from all the programs the government had for us, and now with all of them going away, we’ll have to regroup and rethink of how we give out what [we’re] giving out,” said Lynette Wellington, the food pantry director of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “Everybody’s going to be in a catch-up game [in 2021].”
Wellington is overcome with trepidation and expects food insecurity to fester throughout next year. She said summers are especially brutal for families, as children of food-insecure households often rely on school lunch programs for nutrition. Hawthorne said that even these programs aren’t sufficient in curbing poverty for families, as children have to stay home from school in the event they are infected with COVID-19. When such a scenario occurs, parents have to skip work to watch over their children, which can reduce their income or even be met with disciplinary action at work.
“We have not seen our demand decrease at all,” she said. “This is a long fight.”
Wellington expresses a similar sentiment and, like Hawthorne, is looking to the horizon in this arduous battle against penury.
“Our goal is just to be here for those families that are still playing catch-up even when that vaccine comes out,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.