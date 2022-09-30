In honor of Hunger Action Day, Sept. 23, Salad and Go donated 10,300 pounds of fresh romaine, carrots, sweet potatoes and chicken to the North Texas Food Bank. In addition to this specific Hunger Action Day initiative, Salad and Go donatednearly 4,000 fresh salads to various partners as part of a weekly initiative the brand has been committed to for years.
InTouch Credit Union opens new branch
InTouch Credit Union (ITCU) has been in the community for over 40 years and has won numerous awards for financial education and community impact. Now, they’re ready to help more as it opens its newest location. ITCU willheld a ribbon cutting ceremony with Plano Chamber of CommerceonSept.22 at its newShepton Branchlocated at5224 W. Plano Parkway.
From science to subs
Firehouse Subs opened its newestlocation at901 N. Central Expressway, Suite 300, as part of theincomingCollin Creek Mall redevelopment.
The restaurant is owned by Collin County resident Rao Gottipati.
Gottipati joined the Firehouse Subs brand with the opening of his Richardson restaurant in September 2016. Prior to that, he earned hisMastersdegree in Biotechnology in Tyler, Texas, and worked asresearchassociate for 10 years. While working as a scientific researcher, he also gained restaurant industry experience working part-time in an Indian restaurant.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
