Courtesy of Salad and Go

Salad and Go joins effort to end hunger 

In honor of Hunger Action Day, Sept. 23, Salad and Go donated 10,300 pounds of fresh romaine, carrots, sweet potatoes and chicken to the North Texas Food Bank. In addition to this specific Hunger Action Day initiative, Salad and Go donated nearly 4,000 fresh salads to various partners as part of a weekly initiative the brand has been committed to for years.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

