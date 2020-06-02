When protests erupted across the county in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, community pillar Cheryl Jackson did something she doesn’t do often. She stopped what she was doing and took a breath.
For 12 years Jackson has served meals for those in need at Minnie’s Food Pantry. Now she’s calling on her community for change.
Jackson will hold a peaceful rally addressing police brutality at 3 p.m. Sunday Plano City Hall.
“When I saw George Floyd, I put my son's face there. I imagined how I would have felt had my son been there. My son could have been George Floyd,” Jackson said.
“It hurts me and it pains me.”
The demographics of Plano show a community of residents who are mostly white and of Asian descent. Jackson said the decision to hold a rally in the city was initially met with questions about how the public would perceive it.
“Plano has never had to do anything like this,” Jackson said.
But for her, refusing to speak is the equivalent of choosing a side.
“My soul hurts and my soul cries out that there has to be something different. We can't just talk and we can't just walk,” Jackson said.
Jackson said her rally is also a response to violence from several protests around the country. “Change is not rioting, it does nothing,” she said.
To Jackson, violent protests add to the pain of the black community.
“When we wake up the next day, all we find is that my brothers and my sisters, both white and black, who have worked their lives trying to build something for their family, and a legacy for them to have is now being destroyed.”
Several people within Jackson’s circle who are white asked her what the best practices are for supporting the black community. Some told her they didn’t know how to make a difference.
Jackson's response was simple: “Show up.”
“Bring your children and your grandchildren so they can understand what peace looks like and what change looks like when it begins with you,” she said.
During the initial protests following Floyd’s death, Jackson said her grandson had a message. Sitting on her knee, her young grandson called for freedom.
“He's 6 years old and he's saying 'freedom, I want freedom,’” she said.
“But will he know what that means when he grows up?”
