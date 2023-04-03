Ramona Cartwright.jpg

For the last 32 years, Ramona Cartwright has made a difference in the lives of students. Starting her career in Wylie, she eventually came to Plano ISD, where she has taught at Dooley Elementary for 18 years.

Tell our readers a little about yourself

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments