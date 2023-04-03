For the last 32 years, Ramona Cartwright has made a difference in the lives of students. Starting her career in Wylie, she eventually came to Plano ISD, where she has taught at Dooley Elementary for 18 years.
Tell our readers a little about yourself
This is my 32nd year in education. I earned my Bachelor’s Degree from East Texas State University at Commerce, and was in the last graduating class from ETSU before it became a part of the Texas A&M system. I also earned a Master’s Degree in Profession School Counseling from Amberton University in Garland. I have a Principal’s Certification from Dallas Baptist University and I attended El Centro College in Dallas focusing on Conflict Resolution. I consider myself a life-long learner because the learning never stops for me, it is one of my greatest passions and pleasures.
How did you get involved in Plano ISD?
I taught third and fourth grades in Wylie ISD for 14 years and was very happy in that district. But, at the time there were no openings for counselors and I knew counseling was my passion. When I decided to make the move to counseling, Plano ISD was the No. 1 district on my list of options for numerous reasons. This makes my 18th year here in Plano ISD.
What is your role?
My title at Dooley is Professional School Counselor. Along with our administrators, staff parents and community I help to support all students in our building from academic to social emotional needs.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
The best part of my job is being able to work with all the students, kindergarten through fifth grade. One of my many goals each year is to get to know every student by name, to greet them personally in the morning as they walk into the building, teach them to become problem solvers and to offer support in any way they need to be successful here at Dooley. There are days I feel like I have the best job in the world and think to myself “Wow, I really get paid for this?” Yes, I do!
What is most challenging?
The most challenging part of my job is, some days, simply I feel there is not enough time in the day to accomplish what I need to get done. I look up and it is dismissal time. It really does take a village.
How long have you lived in the area?
I was born in Bastrop, Louisiana but moved to the Dallas/Collin county area when I was two. I have been a resident of Collin County (St. Paul currently) for 40 years now.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
A favorite childhood memory is walking home after school with my friends, feeling safe, happy and excited about what the evening or next day would bring.
What are your hobbies?
My current hobby is gardening. I am relatively new at it, but I take every opportunity to take workshops from local gardening centers to increase my knowledge and skill. I am enjoying the new experience of learning new things and I don’t think that will ever change.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
In college I started out with Nursing as my major. After the first semester I changed my major to Real Estate (which was my Associate’s Degree). If I had not gone into education, I would have become a Geologist, possibly… It is amazing to know that education can take you anywhere.
