Plano East student Natalie Tan created Teaching Others to Succeed (TOTS) in her sophomore year as a club. Over time, TOTS grew to become a successful nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities everywhere.
What is TOTS?
From a small club at Plano East Senior High School in August of 2021 to a global non-profit organization in August of 2023, TOTS has come a long way. TOTS stands for Teaching Others To Succeed and is dedicated to providing free and personalized online tutoring to all students grades K-8. Our goal is to foster the love of learning by pairing them with high school tutors that have gone through similar experiences with online school after COVID-19 and want to improve in digital classes. After the pandemic, many families struggled to get the resources or find the time to help their children with schoolwork. The majority of people can't afford personalized tutoring, so we combat this issue and promote equality in education by offering all students free educational resources. In place of expensive tutors, TOTS high schoolers’ are recruited to teach as a way to give back to the community. Through tutoring younger students, they stay connected to those around them while empowering the next generation. We believe successful students aren’t characterized by their test scores or grades, but rather by their passion for learning and willpower to achieve their goals. We strive to create lessons that help students regain a passion for learning and find their unique spark.
How did you start TOTS?
I started TOTS with a few friends in my sophomore year at Plano East Senior High School. We first went to our favorite teacher Mr. Grissom to sponsor the club, and we got it going from there. I couldn’t have done it without my friend Siri, who has stuck with me since the beginning of this journey. At first, me and her were the only ones left on our team to keep it going. We faced a lot of challenges, but we were determined to succeed. For a while, I created flyers and marketed to other high schoolers while Siri called schools to spread the word. After several of our initial meetings at Plano East, many of our peers became interested. At Plano East, we eventually grew to be a tutoring family of 120 members! Together, we changed the educational landscape not only at our school but in the dozens of elementary and middle schools in our area. From then on, I talked to my friends at other high schools and encouraged them to start the initiative in their schools and communities too. Seeing our club reach unprecedented heights, I decided to file for official non-profit status to expand our opportunities.
What is your role in the organization?
As one of the founders and presidents of the organization, I work as the head of the organization. I’ve hired a wonderfully passionate team that I know is dedicated to our goal, and I continue to work with other teenagers like me who are interested in serving communities through tutoring. Conducting interviews for new chapter directors, creating flyers and designs for our social media, looking for opportunities to collaborate with other organizations, and leading and hosting meetings are a few of my main responsibilities that cover a wide range of my interests. My main goal is to create a fun, safe environment for learning that allows everyone to give back. We aim to be as inclusive as possible, and we look forward to helping students with disabilities soon.
What’s most rewarding about operating your organization?
There are two parts to running TOTS that I find the most rewarding. First, operating this organization has shown me just how important it is that we, as young people, make our voices heard. Being able to see the impact young people have on such important issues was incredibly rewarding to me, and it makes me feel like we can change the world, step by step if we work together. Many people disregard teenagers as developing and unknowing of the world around them. However, TOTS has shown me the power we all have, and how younger generations aren’t any less intelligent or interested in topics like politics or education. When I see these passionate 14- to 18-year-olds empowering the next generation, I see leaders who want to make a difference in our society.
In addition to this, TOTS has given me the ability to work one-on-one with younger students. Although I manage a lot of the tutoring sessions as the president, I also allocate time to be a member of the organization. I remember the pride and satisfaction I felt after figuring out difficult math problems or remembering scientific facts in elementary school, and how online school demotivated my learning journey. After my COVID year, I knew I wanted to transform education with technology. Now, when I tutor my students, I have the opportunity to guide them toward their own lightbulb moment, and watching them feel that sense of accomplishment and find a passion for learning is incredible.
What challenges do you face?
At first, many people told us it wasn’t unique enough to be worth it or that this idea had been done before. It felt like people had given up on us before we even started. And while it was true that there are many other tutoring clubs out there, TOTS took off and presented a resolution to the genuine need for accessible education in our school and community. From then, we saw that this need occurred in other areas too as more and more high schoolers from around the world began showing interest in our mission and expanding our vision by starting chapters. Now, we have 20 chapters internationally, including in the UAE and Turkey. We look to the future with more projects that can address the lack of equity in our education and ways to get everyone the help they need. Over the past three years, TOTS has slowly become one of the biggest student-led organizations in our community, and we hope to expand even further! We hope to increase the number of students we have by letting more people know about our opportunities. We’d love to get more kids signed up with our program and show them what learning is all about.
How long have you lived in Plano?
I’ve lived in Plano my entire life. I love the city and the environment. I feel very lucky to live in an area with so many great public facilities and services, and I love to be contributing to the Plano community.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory was going on a road trip to Galveston with my friends. I don’t really remember the beach or the activities we did, but I remember how I felt being with them and having fun without any regrets.
What are your hobbies?
I love to create art, listen to music, and bake for my friends and family.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Something most people don't believe about me is that I drive a Volkswagen Beetle that looks a lot like Herbie the Love Bug from the movies.
