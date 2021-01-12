Former campaign worker calls for Councilman Williams’ resignation

A former Texas House campaign worker called for the resignation of Councilman Shelby Williams at a Plano City Council meeting Monday night.
“I am here to call for the resignation of Councilman Williams over his role in supporting the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,” said Carlos Rodriguez, former communications director for Texas House candidate Lorenzo Sanchez, who unsuccessfully ran against State Rep. Jeff Leach in November. Rodriguez continued to accuse the councilman of inciting violence, echoing conspiracy theories and “call[ing] for a subversion of the Constitution by overturning the results of a free and fair election,” citing Williams’ previous assertion that voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election was “indisputable.”
Rodriguez also lambasted the Place 5 councilman for a Jan. 7 blog post in which he wrote, “Things could be much worse … People in many parts of the Muslim world are still slaughtering one another today.”
After his comment, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere gave Williams an opportunity to respond but told him to only make a factual response.
“I will assume that all of those were my words, but factually, they were not all of my words,” he rebutted. Williams then quoted the closing paragraph of the blog post, which read, “Even when it seems impossible; when the storm is overwhelming, do not lose heart. Though outwardly our society frays at the seams, or even crumbles, the misery of this world is a nothing in eternity. We must look to the ray of sun peeking out from behind the storm cloud, and pledge daily not to force the world to be better, but for each of us to be better ourselves, and to set the example that while these troubles are momentary, we're yet giving our all to shine a light on the world.”
He continued, “I would advise you in the future to quote me in my entirety. Thank you.”
In a tweet the following morning, Williams dismissed Rodriguez’s comments as “a litany of lies and misrepresentation.”
