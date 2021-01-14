Former Plano man released after alleged involvement in Capitol riot

After his Sunday arrest, a former Plano resident was released Thursday while awaiting trial for his alleged role in last week’s riot at the United States Capitol.
A judge from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas declared that 53-year-old Larry Rendell Brock Jr., currently a resident of Grapevine and a former resident of Plano’s Creekside Estates neighborhood, will have to be confined to his home with an ankle monitor and was ordered to surrender his weapons to authorities. He is being charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted government building without proper clearance and one count of disorderly conduct and violent entry on Capitol grounds.
This ruling came one day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion for pretrial detention, arguing that there is a "serious risk that the defendant will flee." Prosecutors also argued that there is “serious risk” that Brock will obstruct justice and pose a threat to the “safety of the community.”
In consideration of the conditions for Brock’s release, the judge noted his history as a lieutenant colonel for the United States Air Force and the fact that he voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities.
“It is alleged that Brock was identified as one of the individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects,” the Department of Justice said in a Monday press release after the defendant’s arrest.
An affidavit confirms that Brock’s ex-wife confirmed his identity to the FBI after seeing him in a viral photo. "I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there. I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him and I recognize his patch," she told FBI officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.