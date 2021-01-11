Former Planoite charged for alleged role in Capitol riots

A former Plano resident was arrested Sunday for his alleged role in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 53-year-old Grapevine resident Larry Rendell Brock Jr. is facing one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted government building without proper clearance and one count of disorderly conduct and violent entry on Capitol grounds.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed that Brock surrendered himself to the Grapevine Police Department and is being held at the city’s jail, just days after reportedly confirming his identity and role in the Capitol breach to The New Yorker.
“It is alleged that Brock was identified as one of the individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects,” the Justice Department said.
According to a DOJ affidavit, the defendant’s ex-wife called the FBI and confirmed his identity after seeing him in a viral photo. "I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there. I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him and I recognize his patch," she told investigators.
Collin County Court records confirm that Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel since 2014, used to live in Plano’s Creekside Estates neighborhood at a property that was the subject of foreclosure proceedings in 2019. He was most recently employed at Fort Worth-based company Hillwood Airways, but a representative for the company confirmed to Dallas Morning News that he no longer works there.
