A former Dallas-area priest is being held in Dallas County Jail after being charged in Collin County and Dallas County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to a document obtained by the Plano Star Courier, Richard Thomas Brown, 78, was arrested last Thursday by Dallas police for sexually assaulting a child in the 1980s.
A second arrest warrant accusing Brown of sexually assaulting the same child in Plano was issued in Collin County last week, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Brown was involved with a number of churches in the Dallas area including St. Mark the Evangelist in Plano. According to the Morning News report, Brown befriended the family of a young girl between the ages of 6 and 14 from the church and abused her at her home and the church.
Brown is listed on the Catholic Diocese list of “priests with credible allegations of sexual abuse” of minors. The list dates back to incidents since the 1950s. He is among 24 priests accused of “credible abuse” in the Dallas area.
Brown is being held in Dallas County Jail on two bonds of $100,000.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
