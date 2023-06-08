This is the last week Plano community members can sign up for the Plano Chamber of Commerce's 40th leadership class.
In celebration for its 40th anniversary, the Plano Chamber of Commerce has big plans for its upcoming class.
“Class 40 is our 40th year,” Plano Chamber of Commerce Communications and Marketing Director LaChaya Terry said. “We're trying to make it really, really big for the people who apply for class 40.”
Leadership Plano is a program where community members can develop leadership skills by taking an active role in the community. From September through May, those who sign up will learn about Plano from a civic standpoint, as well as about charitable organizations, local law enforcement and criminal justice system, and the ins and outs of business and government in Plano. The class will also involve a two-day retreat to serve as an orientation weekend in September to focus on individual leadership styles and strengths. Beginning in October and ending in May, class members will meet once a month to look at specific aspects of the community in depth.
“This is my first year attending the graduation for Leadership Plano's Class 39,” Terry said. “Something that really stuck out to me was the camaraderie among the class members. These are people from all different backgrounds and areas, and they really came together, creating bonds that will go beyond the class. They will get together outside of the class. That's what really stuck out to me about the experience.”
According to the chamber, several Leadership Plano graduates currently serve in numerous elected positions in city council, Plano ISD, the Collin College Board of Trustees, the Collin County Commissioners Court and more.
