Winston Henvey

Drawing skaters from as far as out of state, Carpenter Skate Park serves as a community center for skaters, scooterists and enthusiasts.

Ethan Barbian gains momentum to attempt a 360. 

After the sun sets, it’s not uncommon to see the park come to life with the clatter of boards as skaters land tricks they’ve been practicing for weeks, cheers, occasional music from a portable speaker and the hiss of bearings as skaters drop into the bowl toward the back of the park.

Plano's skate park becomes a community center for skaters both local to the area and from out of state.
Arvyn Jafarzadeh lands a backside noseslide.
