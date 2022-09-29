Drawing skaters from as far as out of state, Carpenter Skate Park serves as a community center for skaters, scooterists and enthusiasts.
After the sun sets, it’s not uncommon to see the park come to life with the clatter of boards as skaters land tricks they’ve been practicing for weeks, cheers, occasional music from a portable speaker and the hiss of bearings as skaters drop into the bowl toward the back of the park.
“My personal thing is you always meet somebody cool,” Plano resident Ethan "Crush" Barbian said. “You can meet people of all walks of life at a skate park, regardless of whether they skate or not. I come here at least once a week. I try to make it as much as possible, but I come here at least once a week to chill out with people, and we sometimes make new friends here.”
The skate park has a wide range of terrain for beginners and professionals alike to enjoy, including a variety of coping sizes on quarter pipes; two sets of stairs - one with a London Gap; rails, ledges and manual pads; and one of the largest bowl complexes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area going from five feet in its shallow end to 10 feet deep. The design was intentionally shaped into a “P” design to reflect the city’s logo.
“Plano has a really nice skate park,”Arvyn Jafarzadeh, a longtime user of the skate park, said. “If you're new to skateboarding, I would say come here. It's a really good community. Everyone's cool, and the skate park is really nice. I think a lot of people should try it.”
Jafarzadeh says he began riding at the Plano skate park after getting into the sport with his friends.
“Really, I started skateboarding three years ago,” he said. “I've always loved board sports like snowboarding and wakeboarding. I was sponsored for wakeboarding for two years when I was 14 and 15 years old. I've always love anything with a board and water or snow. That's my favorite.”
In addition to attracting street skaters, the park has brought in long boarders to find a community.
“I'm usually more of an open roads rider,” Long boarder Matthew Harris said. “Coming out to the park is mostly a social event. If my friends come out here, I'll hang out with my friends.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
