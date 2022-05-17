Partly cloudy. High 93F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 2:01 pm
In the past week, Plano Police Department officers responded to four reports of aggravated assaults on roadways.
Three of the incidents took place on Friday, May 13th, the first being at 8:26 a.m. on a roadway at the 1900 block of Tree House Lane.
In the evening of the 13th, police responded to an aggravated assault report at 7:14 p.m. in the eastbound lane of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Less than 30 minutes later, another report of an aggravated assault on a roadway took place on West Plano Parkway.
The first aggravated assault report in the past seven days took place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, northbound on Dallas Parkway.
Other incidents of note during May 10-16 in Plano, according to community crime map data, were:
- At 2:29 p.m. May 10, police responded to a report of theft from a school building on the 2200 block of Independence Pkwy.
- At 7:30 p.m. May 10, a home burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Sacramento Terrace.
- At 4:30 p.m. May 11, a burglary was reported on a church on the 3600 block of W. 15th St.
- At noon May 12, a theft from a specialty store was reported on the 1900 block of Parkwood Blvd.
- At 5:16 a.m. May 13, a burglary was reported at a hotel on the 1800 block of northbound Central Expressway.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
