A woman in Frisco has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) according to Collin County public health authorities. The woman has no underlying conditions and is self-isolating.
County officials have confirmed the woman has not traveled out of state recently. The county is working to confirm if the patient’s case is connected to others in the area.
There are currently five confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Collin County at this time, and 63 people in the county are being monitored for symptoms following their contact with those who have contracted the virus.
Public schools in Collin County have extended spring breaks following the spread of the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing can delay the spread of the virus while more resources for patients become available.
The county made several announcements including:
- All non-essential court operations in Collin County have been postponed until April 1. Essential court proceedings will continue as scheduled and are defined by the respective courts' orders: District Courts, County Courts at Law, and Justice Courts.
- County offices are open and operating during normal business hours.
- The Collin County Commissioners Court will not be canceling meetings at this time. All non-essential employees have been directed to monitor the Court meeting via the web and not attend in person.
To learn more about the virus and how to prevent its spread, visit CDC.gov.
