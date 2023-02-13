hockey 17.jpg

Ross Obermeyer is a longtime area resident who has a heart for public service, spanning from a 15-year tenure on Allen City Council to teaching at the Einstein School in Plano.

Obermeyer was honored by the city of Allen for his decades-long history of public service. In all his roles, Obermeyer has focused on ensuring that city resources such as parks, open space and future planning were key items included in Allen's strategic vision. Today, Obermeyer serves as director for the Connemara Conservatory Board of Trustees.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

