Ross Obermeyer is a longtime area resident who has a heart for public service, spanning from a 15-year tenure on Allen City Council to teaching at the Einstein School in Plano.
Obermeyer was honored by the city of Allen for his decades-long history of public service. In all his roles, Obermeyer has focused on ensuring that city resources such as parks, open space and future planning were key items included in Allen's strategic vision. Today, Obermeyer serves as director for the Connemara Conservatory Board of Trustees.
What brought you to get involved in public service?
I think it all started in 1991, when I went through the Leadership Allen (class 3). I had been involved with school related things with our children — we’ve lived in Allen since 1976 — but the Chamber program really opened my eyes to all the different facets that constitute city and county government (which we sometimes take for granted), and how they are so important to the quality of life we enjoy.
In your 15 years on council, what has been most rewarding?
I think watching Allen evolve into a place people want to move to, and live. Leaders before me set a growth plan in place and I felt fortunate to be allowed to be a part of seeing this plan come to fruition. There have been lots of good people involved, past and present, too many to name but Mayor Joe Farmer, Mayor Steve Terrell, and current Mayor Ken Fulk all stand out on my list of heroes.
What challenges have you faced?
During my time on the council, Allen was fortunate to experience a time of rapid growth. That can be a good thing, but it has to be directed with a good plan. We have had outstanding City of Allen personnel that helped our council evaluate options, tackle hard problems, and hopefully, make the right strategic decisions that were best for Allen. They worked long and hard to make all of this look easy. It wasn’t, but I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
What are some projects that stand out to you when you served on the parks and recreation board?
I only served two years on the Parks and Rec board before moving to the P&Z board, but I think this helped me see the value and importance to Allen of having an outstanding parks system. One of the main reasons people today choose to move to Allen is the quality of life our parks system, trails, and the recreation opportunities are provided by our Parks and Rec department.
How do you feel about Allen’s development over the last 20 years?
Thanks to a very long list of men and women who chose to serve Allen and be part of a very successfully planned community, I am glad to have been a small part of seeing this plan come to life. I love Allen and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
How long have you lived in Allen?
Moved to Allen in 1976 to be closer to Dallas and Texas Instruments, where I was working.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
As a child (and still today), I’ve always loved sports. I “lived” at the baseball park in summertime. I’ll never forget a “walk-off” home run in a Little League All-Star game.
What are your hobbies?
I am blessed with very good health and still enjoy outdoor sports, skiing, golf, boating, hunting, most anything.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
My wife and best friend, Marilee.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I “un-retired” again, last summer, and started teaching high school Physics and Chemistry full-time at a private school.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
