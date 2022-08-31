Long-time Plano resident Sarah Kate Scribner is a Communications Senior Analyst at IT services company NTT DATA. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a journalism degree, she landed an opportunity to go corporate position. In addition to work, she devotes her time to seeing family and friends, and teaching a bible study class at church.
How did you become a part of NTT DATA?
In my senior year of college, I was actively – borderline frantically – looking for a job to take on after graduation, and I remember feeling more and more worried and dejected as the months went on. It started when the virtual career fair I attended only had unpaid internships and company mailing lists to offer. After that, family friends directed me to contacts for companies I was interested in, who all told me one after the other that they either weren’t looking to hire or had just wrapped up their hiring process. Just as anxiety and dread were fully setting in for what my future would look like, I got an email from a former advisor I met during my 2019 summer internship in marketing administration at NTT DATA. She asked if I was still looking for a job – I said yes – and after she sent me titles and descriptions of exciting opportunities available in the marketing department, I sent back my resume, which made its way over to a client executive looking for a Communications Senior Analyst, then I had an interview, and the rest is history! I still don’t think I’ve thanked my former advisor enough for getting me to where I am now.
What do you do at NTT DATA?
As a Communications Senior Analyst, I’m responsible for a wide range of internal communications for team members of the company who support a specific client account – from writing a biweekly newsletter and producing monthly account-wide meetings to facilitating community forums and fine-tuning communications strategies. I also deliver messages from the leadership team, manage an account-wide website, and coordinate presentations.
Where did you go to college?
I am a very proud graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. Hook ‘em!!
What was the most important lesson you learned there?
That’s tough since I learned several important lessons in my time there, but if I have to pick just one, I would say that I learned to give myself more credit, grace, and confidence. Going into UT, I was highly intimidated because I was surrounded by so many talented and knowledgeable students, and I worried that I didn’t truly belong there. Imposter syndrome took hold of me, and so I poured everything I had into my studies. I not only sacrificed hours and hours of sleep, but I turned down and looked past a lot of opportunities those first 3 years to socialize, network, and engage in school or recreational activities because my sole motivation was to get the perfect grades. Once COVID-19 hit and the world came to a halt, it hit me with startling clarity how much I had missed out on and denied myself once those social opportunities were no longer available and I was back in Plano. My mindset went through a hard reset and going into my senior year when I went back on campus for hybrid classes, I made a conscious effort to create a healthy balance of schoolwork and socialization. When assignments got overwhelming, I made sure to give myself plenty of grace (and sleep). In the end, I came out the other side with the “Distinguished College Scholar” distinction that I so desperately wanted so I could prove to myself that I deserved the opportunity to be there, but I also discovered my personal worth and the right work/life balance before joining the workforce, which I’d argue are even more valuable.
How long have you lived in Plano?
Ever since the summer of 2003. Prior to that, my family lived in England since my dad accepted a 2-year expat assignment for work and took all of us there with him. Sad to say that I’ve lost my British accent after all these years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I think my all-time favorite has to be when my Aunt Elaine came for a surprise visit from Austin with tons of books to give to me. Before she retired, my Aunt Elaine was a book rep who had all these connections with publishers and could get me autocorrected copies of books before they had even been published, which made me feel like the coolest person alive. When she brought me books, it was usually just a small stack at a time. But not this time. After she pulled up to the front of my family’s house in her baby blue Camry that I could have recognized anywhere, I flew out the door and up to the driver’s side of the car. I had a feeling she had more books to bring me, so as I started to ask the question, she told me to check what was sitting in the back of the car. And there waiting for me was a box – a massive cardboard box – filled to the brim with books. I will never forget that moment of pure elation. It seemed like my dream of becoming Hermione Granger was within reach, and it felt amazing. Now anytime I watch Harry Potter or catch the comforting scent of old books, I think back to that memory.
What is your favorite book?
I feel like it changes depending on my mood and what stage of life I’m in…but at this particular moment in time, I would say, “Make Your Bed” by Admiral William H. McRaven.
What are your hobbies?
I love reading, writing, baking – and most of all – singing! I’ve mainly been singing in the shower or in the car these days, but I have to say, when the opportunity presents itself, I’m a karaoke fiend.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
I definitely couldn’t live without music, so I would need access to it somehow – whether that means through an iPod, a record player, or a karaoke machine.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
When I was little, I was allergic to strawberries – meaning that I developed a rash any time I had a lot of them at once – but I loved strawberries so much that I continued to eat them until I somehow managed to outgrow the allergy. I enjoyed them for a number of years, but as of last year, my allergy has unfortunately come back with a vengeance. I haven’t fully given up on strawberries, though…hoping that one day I can overcome the allergy again.
