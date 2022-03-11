Along with three other people, Sara Egelston Akers cofounded North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) in the back of a strip mall between 15th Street and Custer Road in 1991. In 1992, she kicked off classes with a student body of 50.
Now she is retiring and leaving behind an organization that has experienced steep growth and extended outreach.
“This is actually the largest dedicated youth facility in the country,” said Darrell Rodenbaugh, NTPA’s chief executive officer, as he gave a tour of the program’s 30,000-square-foot headquarters in Plano’s The Shops at Willow Bend. “This space has been pretty impactful because not only is it our headquarters, but it’s used by pretty much all the theaters that do performances here.”
Rodenbaugh attested to the impact of the space and organization from a place of personal experience.
Originally a corporate executive for technology firms like IBM, McAfee and Oracle, Rodenbaugh volunteered for NTPA in 2010 after he “took a break” from the internet technology industry. Inspired by his children being members of the program, Rodenbaugh’s stint as a volunteer evolved to other posts as a board member, acting executive director and governing board president.
Despite now being the CEO, Rodenbaugh contended that he does not get financially compensated, and as such, identified as an “uncompensated volunteer.”
“I don’t have the depth of performing arts experience,” he said. “I’m more of the operational guy that’s trying to build and create the theater and system, and that’s kind of where I’ve been focusing my efforts.”
Unlike Rodenbaugh, Akers devoted much of her young life and career to the performing arts. An avid dancing student since she was three-years-old, Akers studied dance, children’s theater and creative drama at Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas in Austin. This education equipped her for a series of teaching positions at drama and theater schools.
After getting married and becoming a mother, Akers curated a 1991 production of The Wizard of Oz at her church, Grace Presbyterian in Plano, to success.
This was the impetus for NTPA, and the organization has since grown and opened locations in Frisco, Fairview, Dallas and Southlake.
“It started with 50 kids, and then was 175 kids, and then the next semester, it was 225,” she said. “It just kind of grew organically.”
After over 30 years of cultivating growth for the organization, Akers said the time has come for her to transfer control to Rodenbaugh and others.
“I think it’s just time,” she said. “I feel very confident in the organization’s ability to continue.”
She continued, “It has just been a wonderful community for me. I’ll be back here volunteering for things – I’ll be coming back to direct and some things like that, but I am just ready to stretch my wings for a little bit.”
