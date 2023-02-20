Chef Koji Yoshida came to the U.S. in 1996 and spent the first 10 years of his career building his skills at a fine-dining Japanese restaurant in Washington D.C., starting from apprenticeship, all the way to head sushi chef. As an executive chef at another renowned restaurant in D.C., he continued to fine-tune and develop his craft. In 2019, he made the decision to completely relocate his artistry to Plano and open EBESU Robata & Sushi. As popularity grew through word of mouth, his innovative and creative cuisines attracted a variety of different people. Recently, Koji has been selected as a semi-finalist of the James Beard Award: Best Chef.
How did you get into cooking?
I was always helping my mother in the kitchen and I really enjoyed it.
What was your reaction when you received the James Beard Award?
“Thank you everyone! Thank you crew!”
What brought you to Plano?
An old-time friend, Mr. Nakao (the owner of EBESU) had invited me to work with him to start a new Japanese concept here in Texas.
What are favorite dishes?
Any kind of pastries and desserts.
Through your journey as a chef, what challenges have you faced?
Expanding the restaurants to more areas in order to bring delights to all the locals across the state. It’s still an on-going journey.
What are some ingredients you almost always use?
Soy sauce, Miso, Sake, and Hon-dashi (dashi stock made of dry bonito)
What are your hobbies?
Golf and reading.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Sleeping over with my friends.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
