Malorie Terry is Carpenter Recreation Center's aquatic coordinator. Since the age of 15, she has worked with the city of Plano.
How did you become a part of Plano Parks and Recreation?
I started as a swimming teaching assistant when I was 15 because my friend told me I should work with her, and it was the only place hiring 15-year-olds. I had not anticipated loving it so much, but I came back after college and decided that I didn’t want to teach in a school as my degree now qualified me for, but rather go back to the recreation center. I worked as a swimming and water aerobics instructor until a position opened up to coordinate the classes.
What is your role as aquatics coordinator?
My main role is to provide classes for the patrons. This means that I am programing classes each season that are in demand and trying to come up with new and exciting classes to reach different people. I also manage the staff for these programs, hiring and providing training so that the programs are the best that they can be. Without my staff, I would not be able to provide any of these classes.
How did you get into creating art?
I think every kid loves to do something creative whether it is coloring books, painting, or building with Legos; I just never stopped. My mom loves art and would hang up our art as kids and made us feel proud of it. My dad is a jack-of-all-trades handy-man kind of a guy who was always building and fixing things. I would “help” my dad with his projects or make something new for my mom. I loved trying out all sorts of new materials and adding a “creative twist” to everyday things. Who doesn’t love a pillow made from cotton balls stuffed in a paper heart stapled together and colored with markers? My parents told me I was an artist, so I believed them and kept at it. I guess it stuck.
What mediums do you enjoy using and why?
I like trying everything and have enjoyed quite a few materials. In college I tried to work with the things that I wouldn’t have access to once I left the studios. A huge surprise to me was how much I loved working with metal and glass, but I don’t get to do that so much now. I do love to work in pen and ink over watercolor and in other mixed mediums. I love how I can simultaneously let loose with some materials and let the work flow, while adding structure with others that satisfies my need for control. I will work in digital forms and woodwork occasionally too. These are usually more utilitarian and based off of a need that I see arising. With my dad being a handy-man, I have access to the tools I need for woodworking. His garage has almost as much as my school’s wood shop.
How does your time at Carpenter Recreation Center compare to your time at Oak Point?
Well, I had a very different job at Oak Point. I was the instructor or helping supervise some of classes under the aquatics coordinators there and at Carpenter, I am the aquatics coordinator. I really miss teaching all the time, but my skin and hair don’t miss that much chlorine. I teach and train my instructors now rather than the students directly. I am also constantly working with a large number of patrons and parents of students rather than just my own classes.
Oak Point is also an Olympic-sized pool and seemed to have never ending lanes. When I came to Carpenter, I was shocked at how small it was in comparison; just four lanes and only gets to be 5 feet deep. Every time I am trying to get a program or training planned, I have to really think about the space that I have. Most of the programs at Carpenter shut down the entire pool since they take up the entire pool. The same space needed at Oak Point would be a matter of reserving a fraction of the lanes. Not that I ever did any scheduling at Oak Point, but there was space.
What programs does Carpenter’s pools have coming up?
We are always trying to have a variety of classes, but sometimes it depends on whether we have an instructor available to teach the classes. We currently have the staff to keep some of our Learn-to-Swim classes running. We offer classes for ages 6 months to adults. For exercise, we have classes in the mornings as early as 6 a.m. for those who want a workout before work and in the evenings. We have classes in the lazy river, shallow and arthritis water aerobics, aqua yoga, aqua cross training, and aqua spin.
Besides our classes, we have a fun event coming Dec. 17. It is a fully aquatic triathlon; the Tri-Water-Thon. Participants will bike on our aqua bikes for 15 minutes, swim 300 yards in the lap lanes (6 laps), and the finish it off with a 300-yard run/walk in the river (12 laps). It is great because you don’t need to be an expert in any of the areas to participate. We will go over how to use the aqua bikes before starting and swimmers can choose however they want to swim for the second leg. It is low pressure and just for fun. If can even be completed in teams for the different legs of the race. Serious participants can race against themselves and try to beat their time next year as we are hoping that this is a hit and we can make this a repeat event. Those who register by November 28 will also get a free event T-shirt that I designed (there is that utilitarian digital art the I mentioned before) and snack!
You can visit planoparks.org for more information on any of our classes, events, and programs and to register.
How long have you lived in the area?
I was actually born here in Plano. I did leave to go to school out of state, but I came back home when I graduated. I realized that I liked my job working for parks and recreation and also being close to my family.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I feel like I don’t really remember much of my childhood. Is that weird? One of my favorites that I do remember is being part of a kid’s storybook production at my church and then we also did a show in the Schimelfenig Library. The part that I chose to play, a lost giraffe from Noah’s Ark, was removed from the program and I ended up being reassigned the gingerbread man. They thought that I would be upset about playing as a boy, so they changed the it to the gingerbread girl and my line to “Run, run, as fast as I twirl. You can’t catch me. I’m the gingerbread girl.” I didn’t care about any of that though because my costume was so much better. It was basically just brown sweats with buttons and ribbons on it but loved it so much that I wore it around the house all the time.
What are your hobbies?
As far as hobbies go, I would say that occasionally creating some form of art, usually as a gift for someone, is one of them. I also love to cook and bake. The one that really eats all of my time though, is reading. I will read for hours a day. If I am not working or have other engagements to keep, you can probably find me with my nose in a book, or on my phone with a digital book. If I am doing something that occupies my hands too much to read, like cooking or driving, I have audio books. My family laughs at me because I can’t even put down my book to get ready for bed. They find me sitting down somewhere reading as I floss and brush my teeth.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Can I be way too practical and say a fully charged satellite phone to call someone to get me off of the desert island?
If I am not being practical and assuming I survive without clean salt-free water, I would want to have my library with me. There are so many books that I want to read or reread that I just can’t find the time for, even when almost all of my free time is spent reading.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have nearly drowned multiple times in my youth and was terrified of water over 3 feet deep for a long time. I loved to play in the water, but only where I could touch or if I was holding a floating device, because I couldn’t really swim. Some friends thought that since I liked the water that was enough to push me in the deep end or take away my buoys; just “harmless fun”. They thought it would help me overcome my fear and help me swim better. Really, all it did was nearly kill me a few times in backyard pools with no guards.
I never would have pegged myself as working in aquatics when I was younger. I really did not even want to get a job as a swim teacher when I was 15 because I was still somewhat terrified of the water even though I could do the basics by that point. My friend’s mom pushed me into it, and I have never been more grateful. Now I am super confident in the water and am really proud of the skills that I have learned through the job. That is actually why I decided to come back. My job at 15 years old really helped me and I want to be able to help others.
