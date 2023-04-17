Octavio Oropeza is a Plano East teacher who specializes in audio/video productions and digital media. With over 20 years of broadcast experience, Oropeza helps train students on how to tell the story of Plano East through video productions.
How did you get involved in Plano ISD?
I grew up in Plano. I attended Huffman Elementary, Renner Middle School, Shepton High School and Plano Senior High before transferring to Trinity Christian Academy in Addison my senior year. So, when the opportunity came to come teach in Plano, I knew I needed to give it a chance. Specially since two of my cousins were already working at Weatherford Elementary when I was hired.
What is your role?
My current position is teaching CTE at Plano East. I teach Digital Media and Audio/Video Productions I & II. I also help out with the game day production at Kimbrough Stadium for the Plano East football games.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I like being able to bring my outside experience into the classroom. I have over 20 years of video and broadcast productions experience which I get to pass along to my students. It's always a pleasure when I get to work with current and former students outside of school events.
What is most challenging?
The most challenging part of teaching is competing with social media. Students have a hard time disconnecting from it. It has become a constant challenge to get kids to put down their phones and participate more in class. And for my A/V classes, letting the kids understand that the class is not about how to make TikTok videos, but rather the entire spectrum of video productions.
How long have you lived in the area?
My family moved from Mexico to Dallas in 1985 and we moved to Plano in 1986. So I have basically been in the area most of my life.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I grew up playing sports, back when you were able to do multiple ones. So going and playing in basketball and baseball games during elementary school and playing football, basketball, baseball and running track during middle school and high school stand out. I also loved traveling with my family and going to sporting events in the Metroplex. The ones that really stand out were going to all three Super Bowls the Cowboys played in during the 1990s.
What are your hobbies?
I love traveling and eating, especially when I do both at the same time. I tell people that the reason I work is so that I can travel. I've been very fortunate in that I have gotten a change to go all over the world. When staying locally, I just like being home and relaxing. I work a lot, so free time doesn't comes around very often.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
A lot of people don't realize that I was part of the Dallas Cowboys team back in 2001. I worked in the video department with the coaching staff. I'm actually in the team picture on the second tow. Currently, most people don't realize that when I work TV broadcast doing instant replay, I get to do it from home. It's always a trip when I tell people that I did a game in Montana on Saturday and one in Lubbock on Sunday. They have a hard time figuring out how I get around the country so fast.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.