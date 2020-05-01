In an effort to highlight medical workers, the Plano Star Courier asked nurses at Texas Health in Plano to answer a series of questions to allow readers to get to know them.
Nurse Chelsea Brockhoff eased into her profession. While nursing school isn’t easy, the California native always had a natural pull toward helping others. In the Texas Health cardiac unit, Brockhoff gives patients specialized care and helps them recover from life-altering medical events.
Brockhoff took a moment to tell the Plano Star Courier about her upbringing and what she’s watching on Netflix these days.
Where did you grow up?
I was born and spent my childhood in Ojai, California, but moved to Frisco with my family in 2005.
Moving from a small hippie town in the valley of the Topa Topa to the fast-growing suburbs of North Dallas was a huge transition but one I'm forever grateful we made. I can't imagine raising my son or living anywhere but in Texas.
Did you always know you wanted to be in the medical field?
I always knew I wanted to be in the medical field in some aspect. Nursing felt like the natural choice because of my passion for serving others in my community.
Did you ever consider working in another field?
I debated between going to school for nursing or to become a physician assistant but decided nursing was the route for me.
Why Plano?
I grew up in Frisco – a hop, skip and jump down the tollway to Plano. It's my community, my people. Growing up, we took our family to this facility, so it feels familiar and welcoming.
What is the best part about working with patients?
Going home feeling like I made a difference in my 12 hours. That in the time I spent caring for my patients, my presence made an impact, small or large, and was important to their healing journey. I truly believe that in caring for others, you are able to care for yourself and find purpose.
Can you share a story about a time you felt confirmed in your work?
Every single time my patient takes the time to genuinely thank me for what we do. It gets me every time when my patient grabs my hand, looks me in the eyes and thanks me. It makes my eyes misty – to make someone else feel cared for, to convey to them how much their health and well-being mean. It isn't only about healthcare workers making a difference in patients' lives but how they make a difference in ours, too.
What are you doing these days to relax?
I'm spending a lot of time in the kitchen, trying new recipes, and doing at-home "Chopped" cooking competitions to get creative for dinner. We get outside as often as we can, weather-permitting in Texas, and take walks around the block with our two dogs to get some sunshine.
What are you looking forward to right now?
I'm looking forward to the first gathering with my friends and loved ones – those first hugs from my best friends make me optimistically smile all the time.
Are you keeping up with any music or television?
We've watched just about everything on Netflix – including “Tiger King”... twice.
What are you most proud of in the medical community right now?
The way we are all coming together, supporting each other, staying empathetic towards one another, while continuing to care for our patients.
I'm also proud that in the midst of the unknown, with things changing every day, we have shown just how adaptable we are. We can also continue to do our job and do it well, under the toughest of circumstances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.