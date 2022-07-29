Plano Fire Rescue
Facebook photo/Plano Fire Rescue

The Plano Fire Department has blocked off Plano Parkway between Jupiter and Shiloh Road after a gas leak was reported Friday afternoon. 

According to the city, the gas crew was quickly on the scene, awaiting a dig crew to help clamp the line and allow construction on Plano Parkway to continue. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments