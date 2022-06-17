The Plano-based Gay and Lesbian Alliance (GALA) of North Texas hosted its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic at Urban Rio's rooftop on Thursday.
The event was a rekindling of the organization's "Third Thursday Happy Hour" which, as the name suggests, used to take place every third Thursday of the month.
“Everybody was stuck in their house for so long with COVID and not able to be part of the community, and we want to provide that opportunity,” said Dawna Hubert, the president of GALA North Texas, to the Plano Star Courier.
And while she says the event has a lively, exuberant energy every time, Hubert said the organization plans to scale back the frequency of the event in favor of making each occurrence more special and vivacious. Instead of hosting the event monthly, she says Third Thursday Happy Hour will instead be held quarterly.
Still, the local LGBTQ-advocacy group has plans to continue providing its constituent youth more social opportunities in the form of movie nights or other youth-friendly social outings. Plans to continue its education initiatives are also in full effect, Hubert said.
“The more and more we move forward, the more allies we find,” she added. “There are still very loud opponents, and they make themselves seen and heard, but by and large, Collin County is an LGBTQ+-friendly place.”
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.