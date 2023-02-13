Teresa Lowry is a dedicated volunteer in Joseph’s Coat Clothing Closet. She works behind the scenes sorting, sizing, and organizing donated clothing. Lowry has worked 124 hours over the last year in Joseph’s Coat.
Joseph’s Coat provides clothing at no cost – all items are donated by the community. A donation bin is in the parking lot of The Storehouse of Collin County, 1401 Mira Vista in Plano.
How did you get involved with Joseph’s Coat?
As a longtime member of St. Andrew Methodist Church, I have always been interested in The Storehouse of Collin County, which is located on St. Andrew’s campus but my full-time job didn’t leave me with much spare time.
When I lost my husband suddenly in 2019 and subsequently left my demanding career, I had time to do volunteer work. was so impressed by what I saw when donating clothes to Joseph’s Coat, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.
What is your role?
I sort, size and stock incoming clothing, linens, and shoes as well as assist neighbors in finding what they need. All items, generously donated by the community, are given to the neighbors at no cost. There is a large donation bin in the north parking lot at The Storehouse, located at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd., in Plano. Children’s clothing, athletic shoes, and new underwear are always huge needs!
Tell our readers about your media rep firm.
For 23 years I ran a media rep firm handling advertising sales and marketing for a variety of luxury consumer publications in an eight-state territory. A few titles were Veranda and Private Clubs as well as inflights, such as United Airlines Hemispheres and US Airways.
What’s been most challenging since you joined Joseph’s Coat?
I don’t really find this work challenging per se, but I guess I would say it’s challenging to not be able to serve even more of the community than we do. The need is so great all over the metroplex! I was amazed when I learned that in 2022 Joseph’s Coat distributed 64,657 articles of clothing to 2,337 households.
How long have you lived in the area?
Born and raised in Dallas.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Wow — so many…… probably shopping with my mother. I’ve always been a clothes lover!
What are your hobbies?
Pilates, hiking, travel, movies, and activities with friends, dining out (I’m a certified foodie), Mahjong, volunteering at Joseph’s Coat, shopping — for anything, anytime and anywhere — and knitting. I am also spending a good deal of my time teaching senior fitness classes and launching my career as a health and lifestyle coach.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
My phone with Wi-Fi so I could stay in touch with my kids!!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That as social as I am, I really do love my alone time.
