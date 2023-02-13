IMG_1899.jpg

Teresa Lowry is a dedicated volunteer in Joseph’s Coat Clothing Closet. She works behind the scenes sorting, sizing, and organizing donated clothing. Lowry has worked 124 hours over the last year in Joseph’s Coat.

Joseph’s Coat provides clothing at no cost – all items are donated by the community. A donation bin is in the parking lot of The Storehouse of Collin County, 1401 Mira Vista in Plano.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

