When Laddin Gillespie gives a tour of the new, state-of-the-art fire training center under construction in north Plano on McDermott Road, he does so with the excitement of a someone getting ready to open a big gift on Christmas morning.
But, like the rest of the fire and rescue department, Gillespie has to wait a little longer to rip off the packaging on the new Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. Funding for the project, $14.8 million total, came from the 2017 bond approved by voters.
On a warm Wednesday in July, Gillespie, a training firefighter with the Plano Fire-Rescue Department, along with Training Captain Andy Lane gave the Plano Star Courier a sneak peek of the Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center. You can see the construction under way and nearing completion from McDermott Road. The center is located at the intersection of McDermott and Robinson roads, across the street from the Plano Police Department Northwest Substation.
Administration Building
The first structure you will notice is the large red building, which will serve as the administration building for the training center. It is there that current and future members of the Plano Fire-Rescue Department will go through training courses in a classroom setting. The administration building features state-of-the-art classroom space, as well as offices for the seven-member training center staff for Plano Fire-Rescue.
"A lot of our training will start in the classroom, maybe a short 20 or 30 minute briefing, safety briefings, and then we will transition to the live training," Lane said. "We will also have a fitness center there."
Apparatus Bay
To the west and near the entrance of the center grounds is a training station or apparatus bay. It is built in similar size of recent stations in the department. It features three bay entrances, and Lane said it "is a mockup of an actual station that, when we are training new recruits, we will be able to add that realistic element to it. We will also be able to store an engine and other equipment inside for protection."
When asked how the new Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center will compare to others in the Metroplex, both Lane and Gillepsie agreed there will be no comparison — it will be the best in the region.
"The facility blends in with the area," Lane said. "You can go to some training facilities and drive by and you know what it is. You go to this one, and drive by, and this will look really nice. It is coming together really nicely."
Multi-family unit
Now, we start our tour of the major training buildings, located in the heart of the center grounds. There are three main structures. The multi-family building, the tower and the residential home.
Our tour starts with the multi-family training building, which is meant to mimic an apartment complex and allow firefighters to train and prepare for rescues outside and inside those structures.
"There are four individual apartments in this building, two on the bottom floor and two on the top floor, and each one is configured differently," said Gillepsie. "For us, this is important because it keeps our guys from memorizing layouts in training, that way one portion of training they may do the top right apartment, and the next one they do the bottom left apartment.
"It is beneficial and a little different than your normal training facility, but that is what we asked for. We want this to be as realistic as possible that way what we see here matches what we see throughout the city."
The training center will be used every week, at minimum two days a week, the staff said. The facility will be used to train new hires, as well as current staff.
"(The recruits) come in and they learn how we do things," Gillepsie said. "They learn our SOP (standard operating procedures) and our protocols and learn what type of apparatus and equipment we carry. This facility allows us to do that on a bigger scale."
As you enter the mock apartment complex, the entryways are meant to mimic both older style to more modern breezeway style apartments. This is important because in Plano, you have older apartment complexes near downtown and in east Plano, but you also have to be prepared to work emergencies in new, state-of-the-art complexes in north or west Plano and other parts of the city.
When you walk into one of the apartments, there is not furniture, bedding or wood flooring. Firefighters will be greeted with concrete mockups of countertops, beds and other furniture pieces. This will allow firefighters to train moving around an apartment as if there were obstacles they would normally face. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom complete with a concrete sink. In the bedroom of the apartment we tour is the fire apparatus, which will provide the flame and heat to give the firefighters that real-world experience. The flame is gas controlled.
The Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center will be a Class B facility, which means it is a propane, clean burn facility.
"It gets hot," Gillepsie said. "You will not drive by here and see a black cloud of smoke. It is theatrical smoke. The same thing they use in theaters, but it gives you a good simulated experience."
Added Lane, "It is fire. It is hot. There are a multitude of safety shutdowns."
Technical Rescue Training Unit
Next to the multi-family unit is one of the more unique training structures on the property, the technical rescue training building. It is here that fire and rescue personnel will train and gain experience on working in confined spaces. There are concrete tunnels of various sizes that they can crawl and work through. They will be able to maneuver walls to mimic a structure collapse, and there is a portion of the building that is a mock of a parking structure, many of which can be found in larger office and apartment complexes in Plano, such as Legacy West.
"This allows us to train on trench rescue, rope rescue, swift water, collapsed structures" Gillepsie said. "We have some confined space props with culverts."
Added Lane, "This is one of very few (technical rescue training) structures in the nation that are this complex. This is going to bring a lot of regional interest for training from special rescue and heavy rescue teams from all over, because of the capabilities of this prop."
On the roof of the tactical center, there are uneven concrete walls to mimic a building collapse, allowing firefighters to train maneuvering through uneven surfaces. Inside, there is a stairwell similar to what you would see in a parking garage. To add a different challenge for the firefighters, each stair can be removed to mimic missing stairs and create another level of danger to prepare them for real-life fire and rescue scenarios.
"This is a very high-level training facility," Lane said. "The TRT facility will not have a burn prop in it, it will be a more technical training experience."
Six-story high-rise tower
Maybe the most visual structure on the training center grounds is the six-story high-rise training tower. The building has a full basement below, which has the capability of being flooded to allow for water rescue training. There is also rooftop access to allow firefighters to train for repelling for high-rise rescues from above.
Inside, each floor is structured to provide a unique training experience. The first floor mimics a lobby at a hotel or another office complex. The second floor features an open office concept. The third floor is built to provide an open-concept office experience with shared offices. The fourth floor mimics a hotel wing, the fifth floor an apartment floor and the top floor a penthouse suite.
"We can use this building to run a different scenario with each drill," Gillepsie said. "We can do an office fire, hotel fire, high-rise fire with each separate drill."
Also, the structure will have an elevator car with all of the electrical components, but it will not operate. A firefighter can train by entering the elevator, shutting the door, and then another set of doors will open providing the experience of exiting on another floor and possibly being greeted by a dangerous fire situation.
Single family home
The final stop of the tour is the residential, single family home. The home structure is two stories. Similar to the multi-family unit training building, the single family home unit mimics what firefighters would find in a home, except the counters, sinks and stairs are concrete. When you walk up to the house, it looks like any two-story home you might find in a Plano neighborhood.
"This allows you to get in the mindset when you pull up and prepare mentality that it is a house," Lane said.
Inside the home, there are a lot of tight corners made specifically to force firefighters to learn how to pull hose through the building and avoid "pinch points."
The first floor features the living room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen and master bedroom and bath. There is a back porch with a nice view of the nearby creek, and a garage with a burn car inside, which can mimic a garage fire. There is also access to a mock attic, which will allow them to train on attic fires as well.
"The majority of our fires start in the garage or attic," Lane said.
