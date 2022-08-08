Vijay Shivnani - Photo.jpeg

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.

How did you begin making beanies? 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments