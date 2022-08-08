Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
How did you begin making beanies?
I first learned about fiber crafts back in elementary school. My fifth grade art teacher, Mrs. Adame, showed our class how to knit coasters. While this piqued my interest, I didn’t take it very far until COVID. Using some basic online tutorials, I learned how to use a circle loom to knit beanies. But what good would they be if I just let them collect dust? This thought motivated me to donate the beanies to people who needed them, and the first thing that came to mind was premature babies, who desperately need comfort.
How long have you been making them?
I began knitting beanies around March, starting with a circle loom, a hook, a needle, and yarn, which carried me through this entire process. After a couple failed attempts and several hours of troubleshooting, I was confidently knitting beanies two days after I purchased my supplies.
How many did you donate to Baylor-Frisco NICU?
I donated over 40 miniature beanies to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. These beanies vary slightly in size and in color, with blues, pinks, and greens differing on each beanie.
Do you also sell them, if so, where?
I do not sell my beanies; instead, I make them for people who need them. Anyone can buy beanies, but my goal is to give them to preemies in my community who don’t just want them, but instead need them. The underlying goal of this project is to let everyone feel the beanies’ warmth, not only those who can afford them.
How long have you lived in the Plano area?
I was born in Plano and have lived in Plano all 13 years of my life.
What school do you go to?
I attend Renner Middle School and I am going into my 8th grade year (and 3rd and final year at this school). I went to Brinker Elementary for 6 years and will be going to Shepton High and Plano West Senior High.
What are your hobbies?
One of my interests, robotics, started when I joined my school’s FLL (First Lego League) in 6th grade. I continued FLL in 7th grade, becoming team captain, before moving to FTC (First Tech Challenge) and will become the team captain in my 8th grade year. I also love speech, in which I do an event called Original Oratory. In Oratory, I give a 5-10 minutes memorized speech on a societal issue meaningful to me. Last year, I talked about motivation loss and had so much fun. I am doing it again this year and will compete in my local middle school circuit. As most could tell by my interest in knitting, I love art. My favorite kind is 3D art and I actively make clay and paper mache sculptures. In addition to taking multiple art classes this year, I will be joining Yearbook to learn more about writing, design, and photography.
If you were on a desert island, what is one thing you could not live without?
One thing I could not live without on a desert island are books. Recently, I started reading history books. At first, I thought it would be too dense to tackle, but after reading "The Wright Brothers"by David McCullough, I could not stop reading about the past and the time flew by.
What is one thing about you that our readers would never guess to be true?
Something that many may not guess is my fondness of other languages and forms of communication. While I’m studying Spanish in school, but additionally, after reading a mystery novel series, I learned the basics of Morse Code. Additionally, I learned the Hindi alphabet, and am hoping to learn more in the future. I also joined my school’s Cultural Ambassador Club to learn more about my peer’s backgrounds and how communication is both similar and different between different cultures.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
