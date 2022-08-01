Tiffany Hollebeck was born and raised in Plano. She grew up playing many sports but loved tennis the most and played it all the way until she graduated college. Hollebeck says she didn’t know what she wanted to study in college and changed her major four times before pursuing a major in Applied Physiology Sport Management. Hollebeck played five years of college tennis and was a graduate assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach for one year. She recently moved to Oklahoma City for a front office job with a hockey team in its inaugural year in the city.
How did you begin playing tennis?
I began playing tennis because my older brother was involved in it. We both played lots of different sports growing up, but tennis was the one that stuck out for me. Me and my parents would go pick him up from his tennis classes and I was eager to join, but I was too young at the time. My parents promised me when I got older that I could and I grew to love it so much.
How long have you played tennis?
I've played tennis for about 18 years now.
What is your favourite aspect about the sport?
My favorite aspect of the sport is the individuality and ownership of all the responsibility being on you. It teaches you how to overcome difficult situations or picking yourself back up when you are down.
What organizations have you joined involving the sport?
I've joined USTA (United States Tennis Association) which is the national body tennis organization in the U.S. and played my junior career in local, regional, and national tournaments up until I was 18 years old. I've been a part of the UIL which is the governing body for high school tennis. I've also been a part of the ITA which is the governing body for college tennis.
What is your favourite court to play on and why?
I like playing on hard courts because in Texas there isn’t much access to any other surfaces. I also like the speed of hard court, it complimented my game style.
How long had you lived in the Plano area?
I’ve lived in Plano for 16 years of my life.
What did you study at SMU?
I got my Bachelors of Science in Applied Physiology Sport Management at SMU.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory would be watching game shows on television with my grandpa.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include doing yoga, playing the guitar, and watching movies.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
If I was stuck on a deserted island, I couldn't live without music. I feel like that would make time pass by, and I would really enjoy listening to it all the time.
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
One thing that people would probably not guess about me is I sprained my ankle in a tennis match and continued playing and won the match and had to be carried off the court. I was 14 when this happened and had to wear ankle braces for the 9 years that I continued playing tennis.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
