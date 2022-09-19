Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
How did you get involved in The Stewpot?
When I was the Youth Director and later Director of Christian Education at Bentwood Trail Presbyterian Church, I would organize mission workdays for my youth and adults at The Stewpot. We would serve meals or help with the Saturday Kids Club program. For 16 years, from 1994-2010, I got the chance to see first-hand how The Stewpot changes lives.
How long have you been a part of The Stewpot?
I have been Executive Director of The Stewpot for four-and-a-half years, since February 2018.
What is your role for the nonprofit?
I am Executive Director of The Stewpot, which is a ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas.
How long have you been involved with helping homeless and at-risk individuals?
For my entire 31-year career, I have worked for nonprofits that in some way help those living in poverty or who are experiencing homelessness.
What is most rewarding about being a part of The Stewpot?
Seeing individuals and families improve their lives in small as well as big ways – including moving from dependence to self-sufficiency.
How long have you been in the area?
I moved to North Dallas/Plano in 1974 with my parents and siblings. I went to Plano schools – Wilson Middle School, Vines High School, and Plano Senior High – my husband did, too. After college at Baylor University, I came back to Dallas. It was at our 10th high school reunion that I reconnected with David, my husband. We have lived in Plano ever since – and our two sons went through Plano schools as well.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Being with my family showing horses most every weekend, and attending summer camp.
What are your hobbies?
I don’t have time for hobbies, but if I did, they would include playing sports and refinishing furniture.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My family – not only my immediate family but my extended family. We travel together, and I can’t imagine life without them.
What is one thing our readers would never guess to be true?
Some that know me wouldn’t be surprised…growing up I loved climbing trees, playing football, softball and volleyball. God gave me boys, and I was a scout leader in Plano for 15 years. Both my sons, Ryan and Nathan, are Eagle Scouts. They, and the men they are, have been my greatest joy and biggest accomplishment.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
