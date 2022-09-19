Brenda Snitzer

Brenda Snitzer

Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.

How did you get involved in The Stewpot? 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments