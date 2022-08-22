Elizabeth Felker is a volunteer for Plano Animal Services. While growing up in West Texas, she was a Girl Scout which gave her many opportunities to spend time outside. She fell in love with nature and the environment, which translated into her field of studies in college. She has a BS in Agriculture and Communications as well as a MS in Entomology.
How did you get involved with Plano Animal Services?
I first started with Plano Animal Services as a member of the advisory board.
What is your role in animal services?
I serve as a foster, a cat room attendant, and a liaison for new foster parents.
How long have you been involved with helping animals?
I started volunteering at The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Lubbock, Texas in 1991. I fostered my first litter of kittens in 1995.
What is most rewarding about being a part of Plano Animal Services?
Keeping up with the families that adopt my fosters. It brings me unmeasurable joy to watch the animals truly become members of the family.
What are some challenges you’ve faced while volunteering?
Wanting to take all of the animals home.
How long have you volunteered at Plano Animal Services?
I have volunteered with Plano Animal Services since October of 2007.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Going to summer camp.
How many pets do you have at home?
Rabbit - Alabaster
Dog-Tyrion
Cats - Kiki, Bowe, Sugar Smack, and Fluffy Smack All foster "fails"
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Bean and cheese burritos.
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
A grey back juvenile gorilla ran across my back while hiking in Africa.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
