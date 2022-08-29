Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
How did you get into interior design?
I think what got me interested in interior design was having the ability to be creative and problem solve. At a young age, I was always rearranging my room around and drawing mini floor plans, but it wasn’t until I took an interior design class in high school when I realized this was something I wanted to do.
What are some memorable projects you’ve worked on?
My most memorable project thus far in my career was my college senior capstone. It was my first big project where we acted as the lead designers. The goal was to renovate and rebuild some of the dorms on our campus. In the past I had worked in the dorms as a community assistant, where we oversaw the daily functions in the hall for the residents. Therefore, this project meant a lot to me since these were the very buildings I worked in. I got to interview many people on campus and come up with solutions that would not only make the residence hall aesthetically pleasing but more functional for the staff member's needs.
What are some of the more rewarding aspects of pursuing interior design?
The most rewarding aspects for me are seeing the impact the designs can have on the communities. For example, a recent project I’ve worked on was assisting in the design of a new library in Cedar Hill. The concept of a new library had been in the works for many years, but obstacles emerged that prevented any progress until recently. We have now taken that dream and turned it into a reality. Seeing the excitement the community had for their new library helped me understand and value the work we do even more.
What are some challenges you’ve faced with clients, and how did you overcome them?
Some challenges that could be faced with the clients are not envisioning the same thing. It is important to make sure the space will meet all of the building requirements while keeping the aesthetic design envisioned. When conflicted on what the client is looking for, I like to give them many different options to pick and choose from so that we can reach a solution that is best. It is my job to give them the best opportunity to receive what they’re looking for.
Where do you draw your inspiration?
I draw my inspiration from a variety of things. It can be simple as scrolling on Pinterest, or more gaining ideas from the surrounding environment and the community. I often find lots of inspiration during my travels and different interiors and architecture in different places.
How long have you lived in Plano?
I have lived in Plano my entire life (minus four years of college).
What is your favorite childhood memory?
One of my favorite childhood memories would be playing on my grandparents farm with my 12 cousins and going fishing on the river.
What are your hobbies?
I love music such as singing and playing guitar. I also enjoy painting and being creative.
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
I could not live without my music. Or a blanket because I’m always cold.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’d prefer to live somewhere in the country rather than the city.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.