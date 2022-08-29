Profile.jpg

Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.

How did you get into interior design?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments