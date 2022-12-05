Missionary, marketer, entrepreneur: Riley Hoogendoorn has played a variety of roles throughout his life. Founder of Hoagy Marketing, Hoogendoorn helps increase public awareness and engagement with a variety of companies.
How did you get into digital marketing?
Once I got back from serving as a missionary in the Philippines for two years, I decided to start a small business before starting college. An interesting thing tends to happen when you start a business, you quickly realize that you won't sell anything unless people know about the product! This is when I dove into the world of digital marketing.
What brought you to start your own company?
While I was walking in the Philippines one day, it came to me. I realized I had the skill of starting and growing companies. Even as a kid, I would start small businesses to afford the crazy things I wanted. From landscaping to selling video games, I was always building some kind of for-profit operation.
What has been most rewarding about being an entrepreneur?
Freedom is the best part of entrepreneurship. I might work twice as hard as I used to, but I get to make the decisions. From hiring workers to meeting with clients, I can choose what happens every day.
What are some challenges you have faced starting and running your own business?
When I quit my job to start Hoagy Marketing, I didn't have a single client and barely any money saved up. I didn't tell anyone (except my wife) that I was starting a company because I knew everyone would advise against it. But who wouldn't? It sounded crazy! I knew it was the perfect time to start a business though, so I went all-in. It turns out, working as hard as you can towards a goal that you care about improves your odds of success. The clients eventually started flowing in, and I could finally call Hoagy Marketing a "real business."
How long have you lived in Plano?
I moved to Plano at the end of 2019 after attending Brigham Young University-Idaho for four years. After graduation, my wife and I drove from Rexburg, Idaho straight to Plano. It was a stressful drive, but it was such a breath of fresh air as we finally drove into Plano. I don't know if y'all know this, but Plano is amazing! Never forget that.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I think my best memories are from camping and riding dirt bikes with my family. There aren't many things better than riding dirt bikes and eating marshmallows together as a family.
What do you enjoy about Plano?
Plano is an incredibly entrepreneurial city. When I was attending BYU-Idaho, I picked up a copy of Forbes and one of the articles said that Plano was the second most entrepreneurial city in America. I was sold. I knew I wanted to start a business one day, and that's where it was going to happen. Also, the people that live here are kind and generous. These two factors make Plano one of the best cities in the world.
What are your hobbies?
I have quite a collection of hobbies that never seems to stop growing. Cars, skateboarding, paintball, reading books and newspapers, starting small businesses, playing the drums, boating, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, off-roading, camping, hunting, swimming, skiing, traveling, learning new languages, and much more.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Assuming all of my immediate needs were met (water, food, and shelter), I could not be without my amazing wife, Jessica!
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.